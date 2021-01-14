Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 7,765 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

