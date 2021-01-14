Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $103.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APTV traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

