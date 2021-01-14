Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$518.07 million and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$258,725.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

