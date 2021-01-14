Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $3.78. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2,985,664 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

