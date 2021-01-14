Arcblock (ABT) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00376608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.50 or 0.04030103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

