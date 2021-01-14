ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.23

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 105691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

About ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

