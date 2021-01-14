Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $55.49 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $55,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM traded down $10.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.48. 38,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.61. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.