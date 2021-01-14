Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $56.09 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $56,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.96. 90,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

