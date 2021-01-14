Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $60.37 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Kansas City Southern worth $60,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after purchasing an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.00. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

