Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $57,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.85.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

