Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00.
Arista Networks stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $316.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
