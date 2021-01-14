Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $316.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

