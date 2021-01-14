Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 478,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.61.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

