Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 478,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.61.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
