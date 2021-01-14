Arlington Partners LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after acquiring an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

