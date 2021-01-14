Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44.
Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cerecor
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
