ARMOUR Residential REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,356% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.65.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.