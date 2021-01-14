Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 13,038 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64.

ARWR opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

