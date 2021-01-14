Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 382380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,270.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27,000.00%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

