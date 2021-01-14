Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $205.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

