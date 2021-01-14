ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded up $30.59 on Thursday, hitting $544.65. 1,447,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.20. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $546.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.