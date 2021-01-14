ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,332.68 ($69.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,703.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,506.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.20.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

