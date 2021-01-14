Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $13,434,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

