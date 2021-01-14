Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,926. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.