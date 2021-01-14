Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,158,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 2,601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,930.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:ARZGF remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

