At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE:HOME opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $152,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,856 shares of company stock valued at $480,235. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

