ATB Capital Boosts Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$6.25

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on POU. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.92.

POU stock opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$783.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.95. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.65.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

