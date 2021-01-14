ATB Capital Raises InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.45

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

