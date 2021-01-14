ATB Capital Raises InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.45

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.
About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.
