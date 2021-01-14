ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.00

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 52117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £78.46 million and a P/E ratio of -21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.85.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) Company Profile (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

