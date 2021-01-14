aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.