Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03).
Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.