Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $320.87

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $320.87 and last traded at $319.89, with a volume of 1622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.