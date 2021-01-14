Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $320.87

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $320.87 and last traded at $319.89, with a volume of 1622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.22.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.