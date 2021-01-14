Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

ADP traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.