Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. 2,801,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.