Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDL stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $391.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

