Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

