Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

