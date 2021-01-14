Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.