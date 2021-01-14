Aventus Price Reaches $0.0854 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $512,413.62 and $109,641.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.