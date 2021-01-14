Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.74 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.32 EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $37.64.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.