Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 11,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

