Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.69

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 12850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,518.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

