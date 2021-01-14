Azbit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $745.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Azbit has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Azbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $562,677.93 and $745.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Azbit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “
Buying and Selling Azbit
Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.