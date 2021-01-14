Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.39. Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 15,600 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$209,371.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

About Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.