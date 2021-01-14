AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NYSE AZZ opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

