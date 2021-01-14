B. Riley Weighs in on Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Guess’ by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Guess’ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess’ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

