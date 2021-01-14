Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.87

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 1012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.07.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Badger Meter by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

