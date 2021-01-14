BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Cut to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BAIC Motor stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

