BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Cut to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BAIC Motor stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
