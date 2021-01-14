Balancer (BAL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $105.69 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $17.70 or 0.00044754 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $122.88 million and $105.69 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00229060 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,125.02 or 0.83771203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00054510 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

