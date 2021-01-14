Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 96,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.