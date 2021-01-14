Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 994,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,344. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $244.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

