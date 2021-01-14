Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCH shares. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

BCH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 69,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

