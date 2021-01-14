Bank of America Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WISH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.